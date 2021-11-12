The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Vikings, Michelle Young, & Minnesota

There’s a lot of fun stuff that is coming up on The Bachelorette episode 5, especially when you think about travel!

Let’s face it: It’s been a long time since this franchise was anywhere outside of a bubble. It began back with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of the franchise; Peter Weber was the last lead who had something resembling a “normal” season. While we don’t think production is going to those lengths just yet, you are going to see Michelle Young and her guys head out to her hometown of Minneapolis on Tuesday. That means getting a chance to learn more about how she grow up, and also see a group date themed around the Minnesota Vikings. (Hey, why not?)

For some details all about the dates and drama ahead, check out the full synopsis below:

“1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Hey, what would this show be without drama? Let’s just hope there’s a little less of it than we saw for Michelle over the past few weeks. (At some point, Joe Coleman will have a date themed around the Minnesota Twins; we’ve seen that in previews already.)

