The Boys season 3 mocks Disney+ Day with new Vought+ commercial

If there’s one thing that we’ve seen from The Boys over the years, it is that they are always willing to take the time to spoof relentlessly. Today, let’s just say that the show’s writers and producers have Disney+ firmly in their crosshairs.

This morning, and in the midst of the streaming service making a wide array of Disney+ Day announcements, Vought International declared that today is also Vought+ Day. Not only that, but they released a new commercial showing off their brand-new streaming service. In this, you are apparently getting some of the biggest shows featuring a number of Vought personalities; also, you’ve got A-Train hyping up sports while Starlight recommends the wide array of programming for women. All of this is fundamentally ridiculous, and a solid reminder of how far this show goes sometimes for the sake of giving us a good laugh.

Obviously, this spoof video is just another clever way that Amazon is ensuring that people stay engaged leading up to the start of the season, whenever that may be. We know that filming has been done for a while but unfortunately, there is still no specific premiere date. This show takes a while to add effects into after the fact so if we’re lucky, we’ll be able to see it at some point within the first half of 2022. The quality is such that they can take however long they need to get it done.

Happy Vought+ Day! Here's a look at what's coming up from America's favorite streaming platform. Sign up now before the subscription increase next week. pic.twitter.com/7kyTF9YuMF — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) November 12, 2021

