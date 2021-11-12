When Calls the Heart season 9 wraps filming, per Erin Krakow

We may still have months to go until When Calls the Heart season 9 premieres, but there is still something to celebrate!

This week, series star Erin Krakow confirmed on Instagram (see below) that filming for the latest batch of episodes is now complete. This doesn’t mean that these episodes are ready to air, though, as this footage needs to be edited together, scored, and ensured that it is 100% perfection. Sometimes actors are still needed to record in lines after the fact through what are known as ADR sessions; we’ll have more updates on all of this over the next couple of months.

So what comes next for the future of the Hallmark Channel series? It’s really just a waiting game! If we were to guess, we’d say that the network will probably announce a formal premiere date over the next month and a half, with them probably targeting a start somewhere in February. This is similar to what we had for season 8, and clearly this is a time-frame that works really well for them. Given that this is already Hallmark’s most-popular series, why try to fix what isn’t broken?

Story-wise, it goes without saying that the relationship with Elizabeth and Lucas will probably get top billing leading up to the start of the season. Our hope is that there will be a TON of opportunities to explore where these two characters are early on in their relationship; at the same time, though, we also want to continue seeing more great stuff with Nathan. We’ve seen on dozens of occasions now just how worthy of love he is, and he deserves the beginning of a new and wonderful story.

