The Blacklist season 9 will move back to Fridays; find out when

From the moment that The Blacklist season 9 shifted over to Thursday nights, it never felt like a permanent thing. The only reason it’s there is because NBC opted to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense prior to it even premiering.

So when is the James Spader series on the move? Think late February, on the other side of the Olympics.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get all of our thoughts on season 9 episode 4 below! Once you’re done with that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates and discussions throughout the week, so stick around to ensure you don’t miss them.

Today, NBC confirmed that you will see The Blacklist kick off the second part of its season on Thursday, January 6 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Presumably, it’s going to have a chance to air at least a few stories there before the start of the Olympics in February. Come February 25, that is when it will be in its Friday slot.

While we know it’s easy to proclaim this as some sort of burn-off spot for the show, we honestly don’t think it’s all that bad. The ratings were better on Friday last season than when it temporarily moved to Wednesdays last summer, or when it has been on the air on Thursdays this year. There’s not a lot of competition for it there, and we think that a lot of its viewers for whatever reason are fine to watch it as a way to kick off the weekend.

If there’s one other little nugget worth celebrating right now, it’s that there was no announcement today that season 9 is the final one. While we can’t say we’re 100% confident in a season 10 at the moment, there’s still at least a chance!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







