This Is Us season 6 premiere date set, finally, over at NBC

For everyone out there curious about a This Is Us season 6 premiere date at NBC, we finally have an answer!

Today, the network officially confirmed that on Tuesday, January 4, you will have a chance to see the Pearson family back as the final season officially kicks off. We’re thinking here that the plan is to air a batch of episodes, go off for the Olympics, and then try to come back in order to finish its run. It doesn’t seem like the later premiere date means fewer episodes, so we’re probably just getting more of them without a delay.

To date, NBC has been about as cryptic as cryptic can be when it comes to promoting or teasing the final season — we know that there’s going to be a number of major twists and turns coming, but they don’t want to specify what they are. At least knowing the premiere date now allows us to imagine that some more promos/trailers will be coming in the next few weeks. In particular, be prepared for some sort of significant rollout to happen for the show when we get around to Thanksgiving/the week after. NBC has so many iconic broadcasts within that timeframe that it makes sense to use a little of that space for promotion.

Let’s just go ahead and make the following clear: Stock up on tissues. More than likely, you’re going to end up needing them.

