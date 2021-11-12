Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Will Wheatley stick around?

As we prepare for the next chapter of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2, that means a chance to bring an important face back into the fold in Richard Wheatley. We know that he’s coming, and we even know that Barba is currently contemplating representing him in court!

So will Wheatley’s return be some sort of one-off appearance, or a reminder of all of the carnage that we saw play out back during the first season. Don’t count on it. In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Ilene Chaiken confirmed that Dylan McDermott will be back for a “good, intense run” as the character. She also made it clear we will see more of Angela, as well, and in general, there will be a lot of danger coming up for Stabler and others. No matter where you find Richard, you have to remember that he is a puppetmaster. He will do virtually anything within his power to influence others and work to ensure he gets what he wants in the end.

Meanwhile, Chaiken also had the following to say about another big part of Stabler’s story coming up, and that is of course his attempt to get back into normal life. After everything that he has gone through, it’s not going to be an easy thing for him to return to:

…[It’s] going to be fraught, as it’s bound to be, given what Stabler has been through, given that he’s lived in a violent and borderless world and also that he’s suppressed his own identity for so long. We all acknowledge that he was hiding a bit and you can’t really hide from yourself, so he’s going to have to face himself.

Of course, we also hope that he’s going to face more some potential feelings for Olivia Benson, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of that. Both Organized Crime and SVU are going to return with new episodes on December 9.

