Survivor 41 episode 9 promo: Will Shan be able to recover?

Based on everything that we’re seeing leading into Survivor 41 episode 9 on CBS next week, almost all eyes are going to be on Shan.

What’s the reasoning for this? We saw some of it in multiple forms on this past episode. Since she’s a pastor in real life, we’re looking at someone who is used to being a leader and a guide in many ways. It’s hard to turn that part of your brain off out there. Deshawn has already voiced frustrations that she is telling him what to do, and some of these issues may exacerbate themselves moving forward, based on the promo below. We see this mostly as a situation where you have a couple of players here wanting to be puppetmasters and in the end, game recognizes game. Deshawn knows that Shan is a threat; in a way, it’s a compliment that she is being targeted because of it.

The Survivor 41 episode 9 synopsis does not mention Shan by name, but we think we can read between the lines a little bit here:

“Who’s Who in the Zoo” – A castaway is singled out for their dishonest game, making a clear distinction where the line has been drawn. Also, in tonight’s challenge, immunity and reward are on the line, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The thing that Shan does have going for her is all of her powers. There’s the immunity idol that she got after opening it and secret, and then the extra vote she got from JD prior to voting him out. We don’t think she will be so precious as to hold onto things for too long a period of time if she needs them.

Where do you think things are going to be going as we move into Survivor 41 episode 9?

