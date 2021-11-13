Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Danny, Baez’s impossible case

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 is going to be a challenging one for Danny and Baez — why is that? Let’s just say that the two are facing a case that they may not be able to solve. It’s not because they lack the skills; instead, it may be because no one is altogether willing to talk with either one of them.

The title for this particular episode is “USA Today,” and that in itself is probably commentary on the challenges facing many cops. Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters are going to encounter that front and center as they deal with a tight-knit community with a history of trust issues.

For more on that, and the continuation of what is going on right now with Erin and the DA’s Office, we suggest that you view the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 synopsis below:

“USA Today” – Danny and Baez’s attempts to find the culprit who assaulted a shop owner are hindered by the close-knit community’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation. Also, Erin’s suspicions about her boss rise when the D.A. assigns her to a seemingly low-level case, and Gormley, Garrett and Baker are threatened when Frank welcomes a new staff member to their “dream team,” on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Given the fact that there’s not going to be a new episode on November 26 (that’s Black Friday!), we have to imagine that there are going to be a ton of things that transpire moving forward here. Take, for example, opportunities to see the Erin story move forward and for Danny and Baez to strengthen their partnership further. We have a feeling that the “dream team” story with Frank will work itself out in one way or another.

