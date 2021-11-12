Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s hype already surrounding season 12 episode 6 — there has to be for any episode where Danny Reagan is in danger!

So are we actually going to be able to see this episode tonight? The simple answer to this is “yes”! “Be Smart or Be Dead” is airing tonight in the show’s standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and at least some of the story will revolve around a hit that is put out on Donnie Wahlberg’s character — and then a desperate search to figure out who is responsible for it. Some characters, including the returning Joe Hill, will stop at nothing in order to get answers.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Be Smart or Be Dead” – Frank causes family tension when he assigns Jamie to guard Danny after a hit is put on him, and when Frank tries to stop his cop grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), from seeking revenge after he’s attacked. Also, Eddie gets a hostile new partner, and Erin’s moral character is attacked by the defense when she tries an old murder case related to her boss, the D.A., on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

When it comes to the Erin story, this is the second time this season where we’ve seen her doing something tied to her boss. We know that the two could be cordial, but the more that they butt heads this season, the more we wonder if Erin is going to decide to eventually make the move and run for Manhattan DA. This would be a chance for the character to evolve in a huge way, though there are clearly roadblocks in front of her; take, for example, who her father is.

