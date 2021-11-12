The Blacklist season 9 ratings: Is there good, bad news after episode 4?

One of the things we’ve vowed to do for a little while now is take a close look at The Blacklist season 9 ratings. After all, there are a number of reasons for this! Take, for example, our curiosity to see the long-term impact of Megan Boone’s exit on the series. Or, to see if NBC is going to label this the final season or now.

We’ve already voiced one of our frustrations with the network, largely in that they’ve stopped caring by and large about promoting the show. There are no legitimate promos anymore, and ultimately, very little is said about it during the week. Creatively we like some of what they’re doing, but there is no larger direction and that leaves us somewhat worried as to what the future could hold.

The good news is that The Blacklist last night didn’t lose too much ratings momentum, finishing with a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.9 million viewers. However, it also didn’t exactly set the world on fire, either. Given that next week’s episode won’t have two Law & Order shows airing after it, there is a concern it could slip.

There is one other question we’re left to wonder right now: Would this show actually do a little bit better airing on Friday nights again? We wonder since there’s a lot more competition in its current timeslot — think in terms of Young Sheldon, Station 19, and of course the presence of NFL football, which always tends to generate big ratings.

What did you think about The Blacklist season 9 episode 4?

Are you still hopeful that we will get a season 10 down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

