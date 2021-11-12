The Morning Show season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Alex’s future

As we prepare for The Morning Show season 2 episode 10 on Apple TV+ next week, there are so many different things we could say!

Take, for example, whether or not Alex is ever going to get herself out of the very-public and very-difficult bind that she now finds herself in. Her comments at Mitch’s funeral are now out there, and that’s a problem — then, there’s the extremely difficult problem that comes with her testing positive. There’s a lot suddenly on her plate and a future that is now going to be very-much challenging for her. Right when she’s starting to get all the more immersed into TMS, all of this happens at once.

Then, of course the news world itself starts to get a little more chaotic. The short synopsis for The Morning Show season 2 episode 10 (titled “Fever”) suggests that very thing:

“TMS covers a growing crisis that turns personal for Alex and Bradley.”

How are all of these characters going to get themselves out of this season? There are a lot of questions that, at least for the time being, can’t be properly answered. It’s certainly possible that the writers could throw at least some sort of cliffhanger in here, mostly because it’d give us a great chance to speculate further about a season 3. Technically, we still don’t know if one is going to happen or not but from our vantage point, this feels more or less inevitable. Why wouldn’t Apple want this? So long as the cast members are interested, we tend to think that we’ll continue to see things moving along for the cast and crew.

After all, there will certainly be a number of current events for TMS to take on — if the writers so choose to do that.

