Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover: Barba returns with a twist!







There is a huge Law & Order: SVU – Organized Crime crossover event coming to NBC on Thursday, December 9, and there’s a LOT to expect over the two hours.

Take, for example, the return of a familiar face in Rafael Barba! You are going to see Raul Esparza come back for this event, but perhaps in the most unexpected way possible. There are a lot of people out there in the world that the character could defend, but why in the world would he choose to represent Richard Wheatley? It’s a hard thing to imagine, but that is exactly what we are looking at here.

If Wheatley does in fact have an attorney of Barba’s caliber on his side, then this is going to set the stage for an epic showdown like no other. We could see the prosecution pushed to the limit, and the same goes for Elliot Stabler here. Think about everything that the guy put himself through in order to get him where he was at the end of last season. He’s going to need someone to be there for him and luckily, that person seems to be Benson. The promo below does give you a good bit of content, but we have a feeling that hand-hold at the tail end will be the most memorable part for a good many people out there.

So why are we waiting so long for this? We’ve gone over that here and there elsewhere, but a part of it has to do with making sure production stays far ahead of air dates. Meanwhile, the show obviously isn’t going to air on Thanksgiving and there is the Annie Live! musical event set for December 9.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

