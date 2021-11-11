Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The ‘in-laws’







Next week on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 10, things are going to get a little more serious for Vinny. After all, he’s going to meet some of the remaining women’s families! This is when you step outside of the reality TV format for a moment and start to picture yourself in the real world. You get a better understanding of what it would look like being with these people when the show is over, as you start planning a life and a future.

We know that Double Shot at Love is inherently cheesy but in the end, we do tend to think that Vinny wants to find something real through this. It worked really well for Pauly! We get an example of that week in and week out here. Vinny’s at a point in his life where he wants the same.

Speaking of Pauly, though, it looks like he and Nikki have a very important role to play next week. What happens when they recognize something is amiss with one of the potential suitors? The full synopsis for Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 10 has more on that:

Excitement turns to embarrassment when the ladies’ friends and family come for a visit and start revealing the ladies’ secrets. Vinny gets roasted by a parent. And a dinner conversation raises red flags for Pauly and Nikki.

Just on the basis of everything we’re reading there, we’ve got a good feeling that this episode will be bringing you everything. There will be some moments for hysterical laughter but, at the same time, also opportunities to watch things get a little more real.

