Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 9 return date hopes at NBC







Following tonight’s new episode, it absolutely makes sense to want the Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 9 return date. Luckily, we’re happy to provide it! We’ve got further news about that within this piece as we brace ourselves for what could be a thrilling end to 2021 for this show.

Just in case you did not know, tonight’s “Nightmares in Drill City” is poised to be the final one that you see for the month of November; there is no new episode next week and then after that is the Thanksgiving holiday! Meanwhile, December 2 is going to be when NBC broadcasts their Annie Live! musical event. This means that SVU will not be back until Thursday, December 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. That is a long time to wait but, at least for now, we’re grateful that tonight isn’t the fall finale. There is still more to come!

While we’ve heard already that Law & Order: Organized Crime will be kicking off its epic Part 2 with the return of Richard Wheatley on the 9th, there have been fewer specifics released in advance for the next SVU. Our hope is that we can see some sort of crossover component before the end of 2021, in addition to a few character-specific spotlights like what we are getting with Carisi tonight.

Whenever SVU does go off the air for the holidays, we’re estimating that the hiatus until the new year will be reasonably short. Because of the Winter Olympics taking up space in February, it feels all but assured that we’ll be seeing a good bit of programming in January for both SVU and Organized Crime both.

