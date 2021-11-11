





Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we finally getting a chance to dive into season 2 episode 5? Within this piece, we’ll take a larger look at this — and, of course, what’s coming on the other side of it, as well.

So where do we begin in this piece? That’s rather simple: By sharing what is good news that we’re happy to report on! After being off for the past couple of weeks the drama is poised to return tonight with an episode that should (hopefully) offer up a good bit of closure. You’ll have a chance to get to the other side of the shootout, and then see Jenny and Cassie doing more or less whatever they can to find answers. Whether or not they are successful in doing so, though, is an entirely different story. We’re nowhere near the end of this story, and we’re certainly not near the conclusion of this particular story arc.

If you haven’t seen the promo from a few weeks ago, take a look at it below leading into tonight! We’ve also got the Big Sky season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more specifics as to what makes this particular hour so special:

“Mother Nurture” – Cassie and Jenny struggle to dodge Donno’s attacks and the kids attempt to save Bridger as Ren is forced to figure out what happened to her plan. Meanwhile, change is in the air when Ronald seemingly experiences a breakthrough and Jerrie receives an unwelcome visitor from her past. Later, Jenny’s unwillingness to drop a lead lands her in hot water with Travis and his not-so-forgiving bosses on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 5?

Are you happy that the series is now back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

