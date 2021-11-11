Station 19 episode 5 episode 6 spoilers: The aftermath of key death







As you prepare for Station 19 season 5 episode 6 next week, be sure to have your tissue box nearby. There will almost surely be SOME happy moments, given that this is a Thanksgiving episode and a lot of characters will be coming together.

However, this is not just going to be about a celebration; it may also be about mourning. There were teases aplenty going into tonight’s episode that a major character is going to die, and “Little Girl Blue” is going to have to address the aftermath of that. We don’t think it’s ever lost on these characters how precious their lives are; one move out in the field can change everything. They can be grateful for the lives that they have, but also still reflective on those they have lost.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead tonight, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Little Girl Blue” – Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost, and celebrate the families they have become in this new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This episode will be the last one (fittingly) before the Thanksgiving holiday, so at the end of this hour, the writers will have a chance to reset things and figure out what they want the remainder of the season to look like. Our hope is that there isn’t some sort of big, shocking cliffhanger at the end of next week. Since we ARE talking about Thanksgiving here, we personally prefer things to be a tad more focused and simplified.

