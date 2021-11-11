Walker season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Who is watching Walker’s home?







Entering Walker season 2 episode 4 next week, there are a few different things that are intriguing. The title alone causes us to raise an eyebrow: “It’s Not What You Think.” What in the world is THAT supposed to mean? It’s obviously enough to leave us raising an eyebrow, and that’s without even getting into the overall story itself.

Well, this episode is going to be one about Jared Padalecki’s title character trying to figure out who is watching his home — let alone why. There’s a lot of family conflict at the center of this episode, and a lot of it has to do with the family feud that’s been going on over the past couple of weeks. (Sidebar: Isn’t it fun to see Dave and Odette Annable acting together on the same show? We tend to think so.)

For a few more details on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Walker season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

LIAM IS SUSPCIOUS OF THE DAVIDSONS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) tells his family about the surveillance cameras in their home and partners with Denise (guest star Tamara Feldman) to lure out whoever is watching them. Liam (Keegan Allen) doesn’t trust Denise, or her husband Dan (guest star Dave Annable), which frustrates Walker who is trying to mend the rift between the families. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) continues to deal with the ramifications of her time undercover. Jackie Tejada directed the episode written by Casey Fisher (#204). Original airdate 11/18/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The Micki part of the episode is perhaps the most intriguing because of Morgan’s upcoming departure. Since the door seems to be left open for her to come back down the road, we ultimately wonder if the character leaves in order to best focus on herself for a while. Clearly, her time undercover is taking an emotional toll on her and we get that — there are a lot of shows that gloss over this altogether.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 4?

Have any particular hopes for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

