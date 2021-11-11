Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, November 11?







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? What about Organized Crime airing alongside it? There have been questions about both shows as of late, thanks mostly to some on-and-off scheduling. Just a couple of weeks ago, both of these series were on a break!

So what we have for you now is a hearty dose of the bittersweet. The good news is that there ARE new episodes of both of these shows later tonight. Unfortunately, these will also be the last new episodes of the month. SVU and Organized Crime both will be back next month, but this is in some ways the end of a chapter. That’s especially true for the Christopher Meloni series, as they are wrapping up Part 1 and setting the stage for Part 2, which will feature the return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley.

We don’t want to jump too far ahead, though, especially since there are REALLY important stories to tell tonight! In the case of one, we’ve got a huge storyline for Sonny Carisi as he asks SVU for help with a case. Meanwhile, Stabler over on Organized Crime needs to figure out how to tackle that huge explosion at the end of last week. Check out the synopses, and the promo for tonight, below.

SVU season 23 episode 8, “Nightmares in Drill City” – 11/11/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi asks the SVU for help with a murder investigation when one of the witnesses shows signs of abuse. TV-14

Organized Crime season 2 episode 8, “Ashes to Ashes” – 11/11/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A deadly bombing rocks the NYPD and leaves several suspects in the wind. Nova makes a major discovery. TV-14

One more thing to keep in mind over the next few months: The flagship show is returning! We may not know when, but it’s still awesome to know that we’ll have a chance to check it out again in due time.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime tonight?

