





Is Jason George leaving Station 19 after tonight's big Grey's Anatomy crossover event? Is Ben Warren dead? We should note that going into these two hours, there were a TON of people out there worried. There's really no denying that.

In the previews that were released for the crossover, one of the things that we saw was Miranda Bailey growing increasingly worried about Ben’s whereabouts. We also saw an ambulance arrive to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital without its siren on. More often than not, this is a signal that someone is already gone.

If something were to happen to Ben, there’s no denying that it would cause the entire world of this franchise to tilt on its axis. We are talking here about a longtime character on both of these two shows, in addition to being Bailey’s husband, of course. Yet, we also had a hard time thinking that showrunner Krista Vernoff would actually kill this character. Ben, along with Carina, is really one of the best tangible links between Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. If something were to happen to him, it’d be a lot harder to blend these two shows together. Could producers still find a way? Sure, but there’d be a lot less in the way of emotional investment there.

Also, we tend to think that the character teased in the trailer as being in danger is VERY rarely the person who actually dies. Typically, the situation is a little more complicated than that. (Of course, we will have more conversation on the deceased later.) We’ve also heard no conversation about George leaving the world this season, so we’ll continue to look at that as a sign of hope.

Entering tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 crossover, were you worried that Jason George would be leaving — and that Ben would be dead?

