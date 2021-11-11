Squid Game season 2: Is Seong Gi-hun returning?







Earlier this week, the glorious news was officially confirmed that a Squid Game season 2 is on the way. Granted, Netflix still hasn’t said much about it, and odds are, we’re going to be waiting for a LONG time to actually see it on-screen.

So just how far away are we? Well, for the time being, there’s really only one confirmed bit of news: Seong Gi-hun (played by the marvelous Lee Jung-jae) will be coming back. At the end of season 1, it was strongly suggested that the character (and his new red hair) would be sticking around to do something about the games. In an interview with the Associated Press, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk now notes that Gi-hun will “do something for the world.”

So what does THAT mean? While it’s hard to theorize in terms of definite specifics, the assumption we’d draw for now is that this character is somehow going to infiltrate another series of games and this time, try to destroy the world from within. While we learned about the Frontman and other parts of the behind-the-scenes process in season 1, there was nothing that suggested the cycle would stop. The only thing that happened was Gi-hun getting a chance to move forward and live his own life with all of his winnings … even though it felt ultimately like blood money and he couldn’t bring himself to use it.

After the brilliant way that season 1 ended (and, frankly, played out in general), it’s going to set the stakes even higher for what’s coming up next. This is one of the best shows on television, and we can only hope that the second season continues to tell a masterful story and offer commentary on the state of poverty and wealth distribution in this world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the story of Squid Game season 2?

