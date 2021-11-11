Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Baker, Garrett threatened?







While we wait for episode 6 to air on CBS tomorrow night, why not go ahead and have a Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 discussion now? “USA Today” is an installment airing on CBS come Friday, November 19 — and more than likely, it’s going to be the last one for the month of November. (Let’s be real: There’s no reason for the network to air something on Black Friday.)

So what makes this story so important? For Danny and Baez, it’s going to be all about them trying to build inroads with a community that 100% does not want them around. Meanwhile, Erin encounters yet another roadblock in her job and Baker, Garrett, and Gormley are going to have to contend when someone else enters Frank’s “inner circle.” Is that going to make them worried about their own jobs?

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 7 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

“USA Today” – Danny and Baez’s attempts to find the culprit who assaulted a shop owner are hindered by the close-knit community’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation. Also, Erin’s suspicions about her boss rise when the D.A. assigns her to a seemingly low-level case, and Gormley, Garrett and Baker are threatened when Frank welcomes a new staff member to their “dream team,” on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We’ll admit that the Baker storyline is, at least to us, the most relatable. A lot of us have been in a spot before where a new colleague shows up and you wonder, in some way, if they are taking your place. Also, we tend to get so little of Gormley, Baker, and Garrett that it’s 100% welcome that we get them whenever we are lucky enough to see them around.

Hopefully, we’ll learn a little bit more about episode 7 tomorrow, after episode 6 formally concludes.

