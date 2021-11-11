Dexter: New Blood star Jennifer Carpenter boards another project







Is Dexter: New Blood only going to last a single season? We know that Showtime has been billing it as a “limited series.” However, we’ve long subscribed to the belief that if this show generates subscriptions and gets a ton of attention (it has so far), the network could be interested in more.

With all of this being said, it’s possible the latest news on Jennifer Carpenter’s future somewhat complicates this theory.

According to a new report from Deadline, Carpenter is set to star and executive-produce a New Regency and QCode thriller series entitled Ballistic. Typically, when you board another project, it can be a little bit difficult to retain your current one — think scheduling conflicts and the like.

However, this same report notes that Ballistic is currently only planned to be a six-episode series. With that in mind, it’s certainly possible that the could be balanced with more Dexter, but all of that will depend heavily on if there is a season 2 here. Would showrunner Clyde Phillips kill off Dexter Morgan? That’s the central question here; if that happens, then there’s probably no chance of more, at least in its current form. Otherwise, we think that the door is always going to be left open. We are still really early on in New Blood and with that in mind, there is time aplenty for things to still shift and change.

