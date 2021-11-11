Love Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?







Following the final episodes of season 2 dropping today, can you expect a Love Life season 3 renewal to happen at HBO Max? Is that something worth crossing your fingers for?

As always within articles like these, we begin with the facts: For the time being, there is no confirmation that the show will be coming back for more. However, we still remain rather hopeful that it will. While romantic comedies are as long-lasting a genre as you’re going to find, there aren’t all that many shows that dive into these stories quite like Love Life. It also has a rather unique way in which it approaches the anthology format. The first season focused primarily on Anna Kendrick, whereas season shifted over to The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper. If there is a season 3, we imagine that we’ll see the same thing happen all over again. This does allow the format to stay fresh, and with the right actors on board, it can also find a new audience one season after the next.

HBO Max will likely look at a number of key factors before determining the future here, whether it be overall viewership, social-media buzz, and critical reception. The metric that will likely matter the most to them is how many people watch the season 2 finale. That’s the biggest signal that there will be interest in another season. It doesn’t help them all that much, for example, if people check out the first half of season 2 and don’t take a look at anything that happens after the fact there.

Provided that we do get more new episodes, our hope is that we’ll be able to watch them by early 2023, at the latest. It may take longer creatively to figure out the future here than with some other shows, mostly because you’re often dealing with new characters and a story that is very-much different.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Love Life

Do you want to see a Love Life season 3 renewal over at HBO Max?

What sort of focus would you like for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







