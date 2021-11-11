Is Val Chmerkovskiy leaving Dancing with the Stars after season 30?







Is Dancing with the Stars about to lose another one of its iconic pros in Val Chmerkovskiy? At the moment, signs seem to suggest so.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two-time Mirrorball Champ made it clear that after leaving following his time with Olivia Jade, he may be looking towards his future:

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season? Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

So why would Val leave? He indicated that he didn’t have any ill will at the moment towards DWTS or any of the people on it behind the scenes; instead, this feels like a case of him simply wanting to move on to do other things. This show does take up a huge chunk of the year, even if it’s down to only one season a year at this point. Val did note that the door remains left open in the future, so don’t necessarily treat these comments as a for-sure departure.

Ultimately, there are a lot of reasons why Val could come back — think in terms of a great partner moving forward, or an itch that he wants to scratch down the road. Sometimes, feelings change a good six or seven months down the road — Val’s saying this right now fresh off of being on the show for a lengthy period of time this season. Once he’s rested and refreshed, who knows?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

Would you miss Val Chmerkovskiy if he was to leave Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t want to miss any other coverage. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







