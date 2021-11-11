Why was Ashley Mitchell kicked off The Challenge season 37?







Why did Ashley Mitchell leave The Challenge season 37? During tonight’s new episode, the two-time champion disappeared out of the blue. At one point, she was actively a part of the show. Then, host TJ Lavin had to explain that she was booted for violating one of the show’s rules. There was no further explanation on the subject, and with that in mind, we have to imagine the show must go on.

Following the departure tonight, though, Ashley did share the following message on Twitter about saying goodbye to the show this time around:

Rules are rules and I respect [MTV] and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior … See you next time [on the show].”

While it’s not often specified when you are watching contestants appear on a show like this, there are often enormous, lengthy contracts that they sign just to get through the door. This includes things they must follow day in and day out; some are personal conduct rules, whereas others have to do with how they accommodate production and their willingness to take part in promotion and the like. As a former contestant, Ashley was likely aware more than anyone of the specific things that she needed to do in order to be a part of the show. Hence, her aforementioned statement saying that she understood the network’s decision.

The suddenness of the exit is going to be what’s hard for a lot of people to digest. Over the years, we’ve become used to a lot of controversial exits on the show; yet, the vast majority of them play out on-camera for everyone to see. The fact that this one was handled so bluntly suggests that whatever happened here involved the production of the show rather than drama between the contestants.

In the end, we’ll see if bygones are bygones and if MTV will choose to invite her back.

