Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8: Is Pelham sticking around?







Tonight’s Chicago Fire season 10 episode 8 gave us some great content when it comes to Gallo’s conflict with Pelham. Meanwhile, it also gave us questions as to how long the character could be staying.

Based on what we are seeing, Brett Dalton’s character is very-much intrigued with the idea of staying put at Firehouse 51. Will he? Much of that comes down to a few factors, and what happens with Stella is likely one of them. We know that she’s been gone for a good while now, really to the point that Severide is worried about whether or not she’ll come back the same person. (Rest assured, she will be back.) The big problem is that the longer that Pelham stays at 51, the harder it could become to extract him from that particular spot.

Also, we do think Pelham has a compelling story. We don’t necessarily want to force him out, but also want Stella to be Lieutenant. She deserves that spot after being there for so long. There’s gotta be a way for everyone to get a part of what they want, right? Some of this may come down to our appreciation for Dalton as an actor, or the way that we saw him and Gallo work through their issues by the end of the episode. They do want the same thing and that matters.

Now comes the hard news — namely, the fact that we’re going to be without new episodes for the next couple of weeks. That’s going to make the mystery of what happens next all the harder, but we can tell you that Stella WILL be back on the show sooner rather than later. As a matter of fact, she should be back at some point within the very next episode.

