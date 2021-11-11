SEAL Team season 5 episode 7 spoilers: The return to Afghanistan







SEAL Team season 5 episode 7 will be airing this weekend on Paramount+, and we have a feeling that things are going to be emotional here. It’s hard for them not to be when you think about the subject matter being addressed here.

Afghanistan has been at the center of headlines for the past several months and we heard that at some point this season, the writers were going to examine how these characters felt about the conflict. This is a hard topic for a lot of people out there, especially veterans or active-duty who have been deployed there over the years. Yet, we also know that SEAL Team has never been one to shy away from hard subjects. We’re glad that they aren’t shying away from this subject, and it’s going to be real and raw actually seeing some members of Bravo team back there in this episode.

Below, you can view the full SEAL Team season 5 episode 7 synopsis with more insight now on what lies ahead:

Bravo returns to Afghanistan to continue the fight against the Taliban, and the Team ruminates on America’s longtime involvement in the War on Terror. “What’s Past is Prologue” premieres Sunday, November 14 exclusively on Paramount+.

Is this going to be a story that continues beyond this episode? This is a part of what makes SEAM Team the show that it is. In the end, it’s hard to know sometimes know how things are going to unfold, or if one event is going to more or less carry through to the next new episodes. Some things are changing with the Paramount+ move, but we imagine a few other parts of the show will stay the same.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 7?

Meanwhile, how do you think that the series is going to examine some of these current events? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







