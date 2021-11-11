The Masked Singer: Natasha Bedingfield revealed as the Pepper!







Tonight’s The Masked Singer episode featured a pair of eliminations, and we’re still shocked about the Natasha Bedingfield one!

How in the world do you eliminate her tonight? We felt pretty confident that the “Unwritten” singer was going to be around for a while, especially after Ken Jeong screwed himself think that she was Sara Bareilles. Still, that wasn’t a terrible guess, but we personally think that Natasha’s voice is pretty recognizable.

In general, we’re thrilled that she did this show given that she’s one of those singers who is super-popular for people nostalgic for a certain era in music the last decade and a half. She’s performed some truly iconic and catchy songs, and she did a great job here — even though she should have been around longer.

Maybe her unmasking tonight was because a certain percentage of viewers would have figured her out but ultimately, we gave up on trying to predict why people were revealed on this show a long time ago. It’s just a really hard thing to try and piece together! What matters is just that we have some memorable, unique performances the rest of the season and if we got that, we imagine we’ll be a little bit more satisfied with the end result.

Still, we really wanted to see the Pepper for whatever reason belt out some of Natasha’s biggest hits — not that this was ever going to happen. Remember for a minute here that people would be SILLY to do their own songs!

Are you shocked that Natasha Bedingfield a.k.a. the Pepper was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight?

Who are you rooting for out of all of the people who are left?

