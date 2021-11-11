Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Shonda Rhimes on eventual ending







We have yet to hear anything that suggests that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 will be the final one on ABC. However, we’ve certainly heard plenty of conversation about an end. Ellen Pompeo has noted multiple times that she’s thought about the future beyond the show, and we’ve also heard showrunner Krista Vernoff discuss making sure finales can work as both a season and a series-ender.

Today, we’re hearing more from show creator Shonda Rhimes — while she doesn’t have direct creative input in the stories anymore, she does still have authority as to when the curtain drops. Speaking on that subject to Variety, here is some of what she had to say:

“Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me.”

Even if Shonda isn’t the person who decides how the show will say goodbye story-wise, she did also admit to the publication that she’s written a number of potential endings over the years:

“I’ve written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times,” Rhimes says with a laugh. “I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?”

If season 18 IS the end for Grey’s Anatomy, it’s probably something that needs to be announced soon so that the writers have a chance to plan out a proper farewell. Personally, though, we’re hoping that the final season will be announced a good year in advance, mostly so all of us have viewers have ample opportunity to prepare. It’s been a part of our lives for so long! We need that time to grieve.

