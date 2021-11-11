





As we prepared for The Masked Singer tonight on Fox, we had to brace ourselves for TWO different eliminations! The Bull, the Skunk, the Pepper, and the Jester were all performing one more time, and following this, things would start to get crazy as the judges whittled things down.

What makes this show so hard to predict are all of the different rules and criteria. Are the judges/the audience trying to keep the best singer, or just someone whose identity is unknown? Take, for example, with the Bull — we’re pretty confident that he’s Todrick Hall, so do you just unmask him to get the inevitable over with? Or, do you try to keep him around the show for a little bit longer for the sake of getting more performances? Add to this the new twist this season where a judge can reveal someone at any given point if they are 100% sure they know who it is.

Now, let’s get to the unmasking that we want to focus on here: The Jester! This was pretty predictable since honestly, he wasn’t one of the best singers on this season … or even close to it.

Johnny Rotten was under that mask! Honestly, we’re shocked the judges didn’t figure this out. His voice was fairly distinctive under there. We’re not mad that this costume was gone, though, given that it horrified a LOT of people out there. Not everyone loves clowns, what can we say? We’d say that he is better overall than the Beach Ball, which makes a LOT of sense given that he is an accomplished performer. We’re just not sure that he’s 100% made for a show like this that relies a lot more on those big, booming voices.

