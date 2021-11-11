Survivor 41 episode 9 preview: Is Shan in big trouble?







Next week’s Survivor 41 episode 9 has a lot to live up to. Typically, things start off really exciting at the merge and then after that, there’s a tendency for them to quiet down a little for a couple of Tribal Councils. The numbers can get a little bit set and because of that, it’s harder to see some fluidity within the game.

Our hope, at least at the moment, is that the players this season are going to remain self-interested and do whatever they can to keep fighting for their own future. This really does have the potential to be one of the better post-merge games we’ve seen in a while!

So what did the promo for the next new episode highlight? After Tiffany was voted out, Evvie and Xander are left to scramble. Yet, is Shan the one in the most danger? It’s possible. She’s played really hard through most of the season, but the unfortunate truth is that everyone knows how hard she’s gone in the game. She’s already rubbed Deshawn the wrong way more than once, and we absolutely think that she could either go next or make it really far. It’s going to be all based on her flexibility and how fast she can pivot; so long as she can stay a step ahead, she could be okay no matter what. (She also does have that idol and extra vote…)

