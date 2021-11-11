CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘In the Blood’







Just in case you were wondering if CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 7 was going to be creepy, we’ve got a good sense of that already! The title for this installment is “In the Blood,” and we tend to think that at the center of it will be all sorts of stuff that goes bump in the night.

Or, to be specific, an abandoned horse that finds itself covered in blood. Isn’t that an unsettling way to start a case? This is the starting-off point for a new mystery that could confound the team and while they’re taking this on, Grissom and Sara are inching closer to answers of their own. They’ve been working on the David Hodges case for most of the season and at this point, we almost wonder if this will carry through to the finale. (Remember that this isn’t meant to be a super-long season like we saw with the original.)

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full CSI: Vegas season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“In the Blood” – An abandoned horse covered in blood leads the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Also, Grissom and Sara begin to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

These next several episodes are going to be essential in figuring out if CSI: Vegas has much of a long-term future or not. While we want to remain hopeful, the live ratings have not been great; hopefully, the show’s strong DVR performance is doing enough to offset that overall.

