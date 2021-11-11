





Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? Entering tonight’s new episode, it’s clear that we’re at a pivotal point in Hailey Upton’s career.

For most of the season so far, we’ve seen this character thrown into a near-impossible situation, one where Hank Voight’s actions are coming back on her. She and Jason Beghe’s character have been carrying the Roy secret for a while now and on tonight’s episode, she’s going to feel a lot of pressure courtesy of the FBI. Remember when she was actually on FBI in the past? All of a sudden, that seems like forever ago. She may find herself in a spot where either she has to confess, or hope that Voight confesses to everything that he did. If you’ve been wanting something super high-stakes when it comes to Chicago PD, this story is it.

As for whether or not we should worry about Tracy’s long-term future on the series, the one thing we can note is that for now, there is no evidence that she’s saying goodbye. She’s been a part of the show ever since the exit of Sophia Bush and she’s an integral part of the ensemble. The Upton – Halstead relationship is one of the most important ones in the entire One Chicago world! What we hope is going on here is that in an effort to get people talking, the Chicago PD creative team have just come up with a situation where everyone is pressing the panic button at every point possible. Given that tonight’s episode is the last one for a little bit of a break, that only adds to the stress.

Here’s the good news: There was nothing in tonight’s episode that suggested she’s a goner! Yet, unless Halstead plays ball and helps to go after Voight, he could be in some danger.

