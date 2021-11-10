





Is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago PD and his role of Jay Halstead on tonight’s season 9 episode 8? We understand the fundamental concerns at the moment; it’s hard not to, all things considered.

Going into the episode tonight, we know that the character is carrying with him a tremendous amount of apprehension about his future in Intelligence, with a lot of it coming down to ideological differences. There is a certain way that Hank Voight likes to do his business, and then there’s what is going on with everyone else. Halstead likes to go by the book more and the events this season are causing this fracture to grow and expand.

What we can say at present is that there is no direct evidence that Soffer is leaving Chicago PD this season; however, we recognize why there may be some concern and/or paranoia about this at the moment. We’ve seen a number of One Chicago veterans leave over the past couple of years, including Jesse Spencer from Chicago Fire earlier this fall. Jay has also been a part of this world for a really long time. We could see him trying to get out of Intelligence or even being pushed out by Voight; even if that happened, though, it’s hard to imagine him being gone from the show.

In the end, we’ll be back tonight to break all of this down further; just know that we share some of your worries, but recognize that there’s no direct evidence that Soffer is gone either now or in the future. (If he ever does go, we hope that there’s some more Halstead-brothers content before then. It’s been too long since they’ve been around each other!)

Entering tonight's episode, were you worried at all that Jesse Lee Soffer could be leaving Chicago PD and the Jay Halstead role?

