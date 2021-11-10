





Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Or, are you stuck waiting a little while longer to see what’s next? As you would expect, there are a few different things worth getting into within this piece.

Of course, the natural starting-off point right now is sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode airing tonight on the network. Instead, we’re going to be seeing the CMA Awards broadcast over the course of primetime. This happens every year, and for scripted-TV fans it’s an unfortunate break in what is otherwise a pretty active and exciting month of programming.

If there is a silver lining here, it’s the fact that this isn’t an altogether LONG hiatus; you will see Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, and the rest of the cast back in one week’s time on November 17. The promo for the next episode, titled “Stay,” can be viewed below, and there is a lot of important storylines teed up here.

Take, for example, Katherine going on her first date with a woman. The character is on a journey of self-discovery, and we don’t quite think we’ll see full resolution on it within a single hour. If we were you, we’d advise to be patient as she figures out what she wants out of her life and her future. There could be a pleasant outcome for her here, but there’s a little more danger for some other characters. Take, for example, Maggie having a stalker. She has some incredibly-creepy letters that were sent to the station, and that’s without mentioning the drawing! There is also some drama at present with Rome and Regina, and we gotta hope that there is some sort of resolution to this in the near future.

In general, if you love A Million Little Things, know there is a lot of big stuff waiting for you. We’ll have more updates through the rest of the hiatus over at the link here.

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things season 4 episode 7?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







