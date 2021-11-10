Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 return date for Taylor Kinney, cast







Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, we understand fully if you want to know the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 return date — or more info on what lies ahead! How can you not? The network has done a good job of making One Chicago a part of our routine again over the past month and a half. After last year’s pandemic-shortened season, hasn’t it been nice to get so many new episodes in a row?

Now, this is where we unfortunately need to pump the brakes for a moment. There is no new episode next week, and nor is there one the week after. November 24, after all, is the day before Thanksgiving! The last thing the folks at the network want to do is put the Taylor Kinney series in a spot where it can’t succeed.

Earlier today, it was also confirmed that NBC will be broadcasting Christmas in Rockefeller Center on December 1, meaning that you can expect more Chicago Fire on December 8. This episode may be on somewhat of an island, given that it’s likely the final episode of the year. It’s also going to be holiday-themed in nature, which is the first one that we’ve had on this show in a good while.

What we’re hoping for is an episode here that is somewhat timeless in nature — we know that there are a few major storylines that do need to be addressed, but we’d love for this to be somewhat similar to the recent Ted Lasso Christmas episode. That’s something that we could watch at any point and enjoy, really regardless of what else is going on. There’s something magical about a good Christmas Special, and we hope that Chicago Fire can emulate that.

Following all this, we imagine that we’ll see One Chicago return to the air at some point in early 2022.

