





Is Miranda Rae Mayo leaving Chicago Fire, and why is Stella Kidd absent from the show? We’ve heard these questions asked many times over the past few weeks, and we know there are many eager for answers.

With that in mind, how about we do our part to lend a helping hand here? The writers already established that over the past few episodes, Stella has been off working on a Boston chapter of her Girls on Fire program — she’s off doing an incredibly noble thing! Unfortunately for her, this has come at a rather awkward time. With Casey now gone from Firehouse 51, Pelham has now stepped into the spot of (at least temporary) Lieutenant. She hasn’t been there in order to claim that spot, and we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

For those who are super-worried that Mayo is actually gone from the show long-term, don’t be — both the actress and producers have each made it clear that she will be back on the show this season. Not only that, but we recently reported that Stella will be around before the end of the year. If she isn’t in tonight’s “What Happened at Whiskey Point?” episode, she will be featured in the holiday-themed episode airing next month. From there, we could see a new storyline emerge for the character, and let’s just cross our fingers that at some point along the way, we also get a chance to learn a little more about her future with Kelly Severide. There needs to be a LOT of fun stuff ahead for the character to make up for her absence!

As for why Chicago Fire has been without a series regular for the past little while, let’s just say that it’s becoming increasingly common to see this happen. Remember that Chicago Med recently went weeks without Brian Tee around as Ethan Choi.

Have you missed Miranda Rae Mayo and Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire season 10?

