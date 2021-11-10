Batwoman season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘How Does Your Garden Grow?’







Are you ready for Batwoman season 3 episode 6? This is an episode entitled “How Does Your Garden Grow?” that could be bringing us into a very key point in the story.

We don’t think it’s much of a surprise to anyone that Poison Ivy is going to be somewhat of a focus coming up — Bridget Regan was cast a while back as the character, and we also know that she’s been referenced ever since the season 2 finale. This installment coming up should serve as a good opportunity to see how she is integrated more into the story, and also what makes this interpretation stand out. We’ve certainly seen a number of versions of Ivy over the years, but we want this one to feel extremely dangerous — sometimes, she’s treated almost as a little bit of a side villain.

Below, you can check out the full Batwoman season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more insight all about where things could go from here:

TANGLED UP IN YOU – An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) rushing to Ryan (Javicia Leslie) to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is suspiciously eager to help the Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) seeks vengeance for an incident involving her sister. Robert Duncan directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Natalie Abrams (#306). Original airdate 11/17/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’ve heard already that Regan is going to be recurring on Batwoman moving forward, so don’t look at this role as some sort of one-and-done gig; she is going to have some sort of role to play for at least a little while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Batwoman season 3 episode 6?

Share all of your thoughts and expectations on the subject below! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







