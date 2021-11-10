Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 return date for Nick Gehlfuss, cast







Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 return date. When will it be, and what could we end up getting for Nick Gehlfuss and the rest of the cast? There is definitely a lot of good stuff to talk through here!

So where do we begin? We suppose it’s by noting that there is no new episode next week, and nor is there one the week after. (The latter is the day before Thanksgiving, and it’s be crazy ratings-wise to air an episode then.) Typically NBC does holiday programming the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, so if we had to estimate, we believe that Chicago Med will be back with an episode on Wednesday, December 8. That episode may be on somewhat of a One Chicago island, as this could be the only episode of the franchise that airs in that month.

As for what you can expect, it’s far too early to know anything for certain! Hopefully within the next couple of weeks we’ll get a synopsis with some additional details, but don’t be altogether shocked if we get some sort of holiday episode. It’s actually been a little while (think season 4) since the show even aired in December, and we know that Chicago Fire is planning something Christmas-related for their episode in that time-frame.

Of course, after this we’re expecting at least some episodes in January, but prepare in advance for a significant hiatus in February. This is one of those years where the Olympics are taking place and a good bit of NBC’s schedule is going to have to shift to accommodate that. It’s a big ratings draw for them, and we can only hope they use that to at least somewhat push the One Chicago lineup further. Sure, all three shows are already renewed, but a little more buzz never hurt anyone.

