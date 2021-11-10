The Blacklist season 9 episode 4: A Reddington, Cooper memory theory







Tomorrow night on NBC you will have a chance to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 4, and it’s a story that has a lot of ground to cover! For starters, you have the title Blacklister in The Avenging Angel, and then some personal stories mixed in.

For Ressler, signs point to the continuation of what happened with him and the drug test this past episode. Remember, Park knew that he was trying to cheat it, but she says that she will keep the secret, at least for now.

When it comes to the rest of this article, what we want to talk through is a storyline focusing on Harold Cooper — during this episode, Harry Lennix’s character will try to recount an event that he has no memory of at all. What’s going on here? The obvious explanation is that he had too much to drink, but does that really sound like Cooper? We see an FBI Director as a guy who understands some of his limits, unless he was in some extremely dark place over the two-year time jump. We’re hoping that he does not have some degenerative memory disorder, mostly because we have enough serious illnesses elsewhere on the show.

The most interesting idea to ponder over is this: What if Reddington has somehow manipulated Cooper’s memories? We know that Dr. Bogdan Krilov and others exist within this world, and they are experts at blocking out and/or manipulating part of the mind. There hasn’t been any indication that James Spader’s character has done anything to Harold’s mind so far in the show, but we know that he’s capable of it. If Harold found out, it’d all but guarantee that the two never worked together again. How do you come back from this? He’s a different person, after all, than Liz was.

While we think this idea is unlikely, it is fascinating that The Blacklist is doing something else with lost memories — after all, they have such an extensive history with them!

What do you think is happening with Cooper on The Blacklist season 9 episode 4?

