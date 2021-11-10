CMA Awards 2021: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show







As we prepare for the 2021 CMA Awards tonight on ABC, do you want to know where to watch the red carpet pre-show, or when it is actually going to kick off? Rest assured, we’ve got all the info you need within this article!

Let’s start things off, though, with this: The CMA Awards itself will be airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on ABC. It is hosted by Luke Bryan, which makes sense given that he’s already a part of the network thanks to American Idol. Per a press release, some of the presenters for this year’s show include Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.

So what about the performers? Once again per ABC, you will have a chance to see a roster including Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Jennifer Hudson, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Chris Young and Kane Brown, and Zac Brown Band. It’s a big, eventful show, and the best thing ABC can hope for is for some of these performances to go viral.

As for the red carpet pre-show – You can expect for it to begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Pacific), and you can check out a live stream for that over at the link here. We know that it will be a little more candid than the awards show itself, and with that, there will be some people curious to learn what some of the stars have to say about the night.

