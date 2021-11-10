





Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Are we getting yet another week of One Chicago greatness to enjoy? As you would imagine, there’s a lot we have to get into in this piece — including some spoilers on what lies ahead!

Here’s the good news: You will have more episodes of all three shows tonight! Alas, it looks like these will be the last episodes for a little while. We know there’s at least one more installment coming this calendar year beyond this week, but we’ll get to that later. For now, we’re just grateful that there have been SO many episodes to enjoy this fall, especially since the pandemic shortened things so much over the past year.

So what can you expect tonight? Go ahead and check out synopses for all three shows below, and remember they start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern…

Chicago Med, “Just as a Snake Sheds Its Skin” – 11/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan’s loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior. The annual random drug testing puts a doctor’s career in jeopardy. Ethan tries a risky old-school method on a patient. Will helps Stevie search for her mother. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “What Happened at Whiskey Point?” – 11/10/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Herrmann clash over office space. Boden looks at Pelham’s past as he considers making him permanent. Gallo’s resentment of Pelham comes to a head. Brett and Ritter force Violet to confront her true feelings for Gallo. TV-14

Chicago PD, “Fractures” – 11/10/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team investigates the stabbing of a father with two young daughters, they begin to suspect there is more to the story than meets the eye. The FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s death intensifies while Voight, Upton and Halstead feel the heat. TV-14

