Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?







Following the finale today on Disney+, can you expect a Doogie Kamealoha MD season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road?

Out of a lot of the big-ticket series that the aforementioned streaming service has offered over the past several months, this one may have more uncertainty around it than most. There is no official renewal as of yet, and it’s still hard to determine what Disney will want to do here.

With some of the other series that they’ve got, it felt like a renewal was more of a slam-dunk. Take, for example, bringing back The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. They want to have big, established franchises on the service that appeal to wide audiences. Doogie Kamealoha MD can be that, but there’s also a lot of competition in the medical-show space. Also, we’d argue that the original “source material” if you will here in Doogie Howser MD is not as big with modern audiences as The Mighty Ducks. We’d argue that the fate of this show is fairly similar to the recent reboot-of-sorts for Turner and Hooch. You are hoping perhaps that parents end up watching the show with their kids and you are building some sort of general base here.

So what will Disney look at when determining a renewal? Viewership is the primary factor, but also viewership through the whole season. Sure, it’s great if millions of people watched the premiere episode; yet, if only 15-20% make it the whole way through a season, that’s more of a cause for concern. They’ll want to see that there is demand, and then they can juxtapose that against the budget and what the storytelling would be for another season.

Because Doogie Kamealoha MD features a young lead, it makes sense for Disney+ to figure this out over the next couple of months. After all, if they renew it, they should try to have more episodes ready for 2022.

