Yellowstone season 4 episode 3: Why all of the added secrecy?







We are now a few days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 airing on Paramount Network and yet, there’s a lot still under wraps. At the time of this writing, there is no official synopsis out there for the installment, and nor is there all that much in the way of brand-new photos or specific sneak peeks.

So what do we have for this episode right now? An unconfirmed episode title in “All I See Is You,” plus a preview for the rest of the season that we wrote about a little bit earlier on in the week. They are either hiding something, or the folks at the network just aren’t willing to play show and tell with their episodes all that much.

Which is it? If we were to guess, we’d wager that this is a situation where the latter matters a little bit more than the former. If you are Paramount, you may be in a situation right now where you just don’t feel the need to share all that much in advance. Think about it like this: The premiere generated more than eight million viewers and is the biggest episode of ANY basic-cable show in years. With numbers like that in an era where cable is struggling, they can kinda do their own thing when it comes to promotion. Why play by the rules?

If you are Paramount now, you can almost opt for a Game of Thrones level of secrecy with your show. There’s no pressing need to give away a lot of information since in the end, you don’t have to. People are going to watch regardless and now, you can give them more surprises than ever before. This is at least what we THINK their strategy is going to be moving forward; we’ll just have to wait and see if it holds firm.

