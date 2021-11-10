Gossip Girl season 1 episode 7 return date confirmed at HBO Max!







We’ve been waiting for weeks to get a formal Gossip Girl season 1 episode 7 return date at HBO Max — now, we’re lucky to have it!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Thanksgiving Day (November 25), you’ll be able to give thanks with all-new episode being available. The trailer gives you a reasonably-good sense of some of what lies ahead, whether it be public humiliation, more scandal, and of course characters trying to figure out their complicated place in the world.

The new Gossip Girl is messy, but in so many ways that is the ultimate point here. You’ve got teachers trying to run the show here, and a lot of the show’s central structure feels like the adults taking some sort of revenge against bratty children. The soul of the original CW series is still sprinkled in here, and we have a feeling that things are only going to get bigger and messier as time goes along.

We know already that HBO Max is pretty thrilled with the success of the property in general; for example, the premiere managed to generate some of the best numbers that the streaming service has seen for an original series since launch; because of this, they renewed Gossip Girl for a season 2 back in September. We’d expect some of those episodes to stream at some point in 2022, but remember that there’s a lot of good stuff to look forward to until then! We’ll have more details, after all, as we approach the show coming back.

For some shows, we’d consider it a bad thing for them to return on Thanksgiving; here, not so much. We this being the perfect thing for people to watch on their tablet while the rest of the family is watching the sad Lions Thanksgiving Day football game.

