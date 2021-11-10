Celebrity Big Brother 3, The Amazing Race 33 premiere dates revealed!







Here’s some news that we certainly didn’t suspect all that long ago: The Amazing Race 33 will be back on CBS before too long!

Today, the network announced the midseason premiere dates for a number of programs, whether it be the return of the reality TV staple, Celebrity Big Brother 3, or some new series including Sophia Bush-led medical drama Good Sam, which ironically is competing against her former show Chicago PD.

Take a look below for some more insight all about the programming lineup; all times listed are Eastern and are still subject to change.

Wednesday, January 5

8:00 – The Amazing Race 33 (two hours)

10:00 – Good Sam (new series)

Friday, January 7

8:00 – Undercover Boss

Wednesday, February 2

8:00 – Celebrity Big Brother 3

As it has in the past, Celebrity Big Brother is going to hop around the CBS schedule and air almost constantly while the Olympics are going on. It will air on Thursday, February 3, and following that will air on Fridays, Sunday, Mondays, and Wednesdays for the remainder of the season.

In general, the Olympics are one of the reasons why CBS is banking on some of the programming they are for the time being. They want to ensure that they are able to avoid some of the competition that exists from the Winter Games, and they know that reality shows are a good counterbalance that people will still watch. Remember that they first premiered Celebrity Big Brother many years ago back during the LAST Winter Olympics.

