American Crime Story season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes at FX







Following the big finale of Impeachment: American Crime Story on FX tonight, can we expect a season 4 renewal to happen? There are some things well worth talking through in this piece!

So where do we start? How about with a generous dose of good news! There is another season already in development at the network, and that makes us hopeful that it will eventually see the light of day. Of course, we do feel the need to tell you to exercise SOME caution. In the past, there have been seasons planned that never ended up making it to air. (For years, it looked like we would be getting a season told around Hurricane Katrina; however, that never happened.)

Here’s what we can tell you about season 4 at present — the current title is Studio 54: American Crime Story and the official logline (per Deadline) gives you a good sense of what the story will be:

Studio 54: American Crime Story will tell the story of Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, who in 1977 turned their Midtown Manhattan disco into an international mecca of nightlife for the rich and famous and commoners alike — renowned for its lavish parties, music, sex and open drug use. With Rubell and Schrager’s meteoric rise came their epic fall less than three years later when the impresarios were convicted of tax fraud.

Just based on what we know about Studio 54, coupled with this particular synopsis, it’s pretty clear why Ryan Murphy would want to tell this story. Isn’t this right up his alley? He loves to highlight stories about the successful and how their empire crumbles. That was a central part of The People v. OJ Simpson and there are even traces of it in Impeachment.

Ultimately, though, developing these seasons takes some time. If we had to guess, we imagine that we won’t see Studio 54 see the line of day until 2023, at the earliest.

What do you want to see happen when it comes to an American Crime Story season 4?

Are you excited about the premise of it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

