Our Kind of People season 1 episode 7 spoilers: A medical emergency!







Next week on Fox, be prepare to check out Our Kind of People season 1 episode 7, an episode that carries with it a title of “Fathers, Daughters, Sisters.” It’s one that is exciting for a number of different reasons, whether it be big reveals, more drama, or getting a chance to see cast member Joe Morton in the director’s chair.

Now, here’s the bad news: Teddy is in grave danger. Is he going to be able to get out of this? He’ll have the support of a LOT of the people he loves, but unfortunately, we know already that this is no guarantee of anything. This is going to be a difficult battle for him, and we’re sure the writers will cultivate a number of powerful moments all around it! (Get a small sense of some of them in the promo below.)

Want to get a few more details for where things could be going? Then we suggest that you check out the Our Kind of People season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

The family gathers around Teddy after his latest health crisis, as Angela and Leah bond over their newfound common enemy Alex, who makes a move to win back Raymond. Meanwhile, Tyrique looks to Aunt Piggy for answers about his father in the all-new “Fathers, Daughters, Sisters” episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-107) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

