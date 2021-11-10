The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: The Nayte, Chris S. drama escalates







Are you interested in learning more about The Bachelorette episode 5? Next week’s new episode will follow up the rose ceremony. Oh, and of course some of the drama that took place leading up to it. Chris S. ended up stirring things up BIG TIME with Nayte, who for most of the season had felt like a sure-fire favorite.

Is there still a good chance that Nayte goes far? Sure, but we don’t necessarily think that it’s going to be easy.

At the end of tonight’s episode, it was confirmed that Michelle Young and her guys were heading off to her hometown of Minneapolis. While there, we’re going to see some romance, and a notable one-on-one date involving her and Joe. We’re also apparently going to get some sort of date at the home for the Minnesota Vikings.

So where will some of the drama lies? Well, it sounds like the issues between Nayte and Chris S. are far from over right now. Is Naye confident? Sure, but for the time being, we get a sense that he has EVERY reason to be. He’s clearly one of her favorites, and some of Chris’ frustration could just come down to jealousy. He fancies himself as this knight in shining armor, but in doing that he’s channeling too much focus into the other guys. His relationship with Michelle isn’t really about her; instead, it’s about him trying to show that he’s somehow better than everyone else. That never ends well on a show like this.

We have a suspicion that some of what we saw in this episode wasn’t just in Minnesota; instead, we got some teases for the remainder of the season here.

