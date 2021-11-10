The Bachelor spoilers: Did creator confirm Clayton Echard casting?







For the past several weeks, it has been fairly common knowledge that Clayton Echard from Michelle Young’s season will be The Bachelor. Yet, for whatever reason, the powers-that-be over at ABC have chosen not to make anything official.

Did the creator of the whole franchise just go ahead and do that himself? We’re starting to think so! In a new post on Twitter, Mike Fleiss shared some behind-the-scenes images from the next season premiering in 2022, ones that feature Clayton alongside new host Jesse Palmer. This casting hasn’t been announced official to keep spoilers from Michelle’s season under wraps. Yet, it’s clear that Clayton lasts long enough on the show to be memorable … but he also doesn’t get the final rose.

The major question that we’re left to think about here is fairly simple: Does Clayton get a ton of screen time coming up? For the time being, he’s been a rather-forgettable part of Michelle’s season. He has yet to receive a one-on-one date and while he certainly fits the mold for what we’ve seen from guys in the past, there’s nothing about him that screams “I need to be the next Bachelor.”

If we had to guess, we would make the argument that either Clayton makes hometown dates or somewhere close to it. Since The Bachelor filmed almost immediately after Michelle’s was done, we have a hard time thinking that Clayton is there at the very end. It would be asking a lot of him to overcome some of the heartbreak that he had this season, only to then be open-hearted for a new group of women lining up in order to have a chance with him down the road.

Are you excited at all to see Clayton Echard as the next star of The Bachelor?

